Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

He is suspected to have committed suicide.

His last Instagram post was a poem about his late mother.

Tributes poured in from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was shocked and the young actor was 'gone too soon'.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan said that he will miss Sushant 'so much'.

Cricketer Virat Kohli said that the news was very difficult to process.

Watch the full video for more.