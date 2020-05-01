Global  

Lea Seydoux proud of Bond girl role
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Lea Seydoux proud of Bond girl role

Lea Seydoux proud of Bond girl role

'No Time To Die' star Lea Seydoux admits that she is proud to be a Bond girl who "isn't defined" by her sexuality.

