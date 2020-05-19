Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans attend first Australian Rules rugby match amid pandemic
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Fans attend first Australian Rules rugby match amid pandemic

Fans attend first Australian Rules rugby match amid pandemic

Australian Football League fans arrived at Adelaide Oval for the first live match of the year on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Restaurant uses cuddly panda bears on seats to enforce social distancing rules [Video]

Restaurant uses cuddly panda bears on seats to enforce social distancing rules

A restaurant in Thailand has seated cuddly panda teddy bears at tables to enforce social distancing rules. The Maison Saigon in Bangkok was allowed to re-open last month when the country eased..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published
Thailand massage parlours re-open as country eases Covid-19 lockdown [Video]

Thailand massage parlours re-open as country eases Covid-19 lockdown

Thousands of Thai massage parlours re-opened today (June 1) as the country eased its coronavirus lockdown measures. Officials said they were moving into the third phase of lifting strict Covid-19..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare [Video]

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare

China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 enquiry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published