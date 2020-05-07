Global  

Southern Alberta Storm Brings Torrential Hail, Rain
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Southern Alberta Storm Brings Torrential Hail, Rain

Southern Alberta Storm Brings Torrential Hail, Rain

A major storm brought heavy hail and rain to Calgary and tornadoes were spotted in southern Alberta on June 13, 2020.

