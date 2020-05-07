Southern Alberta Storm Brings Torrential Hail, Rain
A major storm brought heavy hail and rain to Calgary and tornadoes were spotted in southern Alberta on June 13, 2020.
Canoe Severe storm brings hail, tornadoes in southern Alberta https://t.co/mQRdk3bZ8B 13 minutes ago
Rainstorm causes four-metre-deep flood and damages over 300 houses in southern Chinese cityRainstorm caused a four-metre-deep flood in a Chinese southern city on May 6.
The video shows that streets were flooded, cars on road were covered by rainwater on the roof. Pedestrians were walking..