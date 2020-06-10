RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 37:40s - Published 40 minutes ago RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his roles in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others, was considered to be one of the most promising young actors in Bollywood. Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty and actor Divyanka Tripathi about the darkness beyond the glamour of tinsel town. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Bolly Buzz: Celebs who made headlines today Feeling the mid-week blues? we've got you covered with some interesting updated from the tinsel town....

IndiaTimes - Published 4 days ago







Tweets about this Gayatri Taley RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Our mind is a unique creation in its own. It can make us see colors but can also take us… https://t.co/X6pxkeasCr 2 hours ago primirror The news of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide just makes u believe that no amount of money, success, or fame… https://t.co/RZSUH2qYhu 6 hours ago princess🎧🎸🎸🎸 RT @spicy_boy_Devil: No word ...stop all things Mind thinks only for sushant singh rajput Heart says this is impossible Eyes in darkness… 6 hours ago Sush🐚 Sushant Singh Rajput was a wonderful actor and a good human being. I still wish this was just a nightmare I can wak… https://t.co/KfWm0t1HkV 6 hours ago 👨‍✈️THE_ĶÎŅĞŞMÄŃ🤴(jøľľý) No word ...stop all things Mind thinks only for sushant singh rajput Heart says this is impossible Eyes in darkness #ripsushant @itsSSR 6 hours ago Apoorva Saddened to hear: A marvelous actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput was not able to fight back the darkness & has taken hi… https://t.co/NYNC27z8xk 7 hours ago Vinnie Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai home https://t.co/bXZid3lHhK via @indiatoday Why this darkness isn’… https://t.co/4kX6HmTDbC 7 hours ago