RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence.
This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock.
The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his roles in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others, was considered to be one of the most promising young actors in Bollywood.
Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty and actor Divyanka Tripathi about the darkness beyond the glamour of tinsel town.