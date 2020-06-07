Global  

Man Waving Gun At Gas Station In San Bernardino Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting
Man Waving Gun At Gas Station In San Bernardino Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities say police in San Bernardino Sunday were continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Amy Johnson reports.

