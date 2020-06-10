Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 6ix9ine Release New Single Called 'Trollz' Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 23 minutes ago Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 6ix9ine Release New Single Called 'Trollz' Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine teamed up to create music together and are releasing a single called “Trollz.” According to CNN, a portion of proceeds from the song will go to a charity called “The Bail Project Inc.” Minaj said: "The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can't afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial." She said the two rappers want to support the people working to end “the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.” Tekashi 6ix9ine worked with Minaj in the past, releasing a single in 2018 called “Fefe.” 0

