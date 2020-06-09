Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter express grief on demise of Rajput.

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli also left shocked over Rajput's demise.

Vice Captain Rohit Sharma called Rajput's untimely demise 'distrubing and distressing'.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal said that she'll miss the onscreen Dhoni on her tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S.

Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK'.

Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.