Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14.

People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had telephonic conversation with Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following earthquake in the state and he got information about the situation there.