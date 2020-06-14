COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected

The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India.

149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today.

While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant surge in Delhi has taken national capital's tally to 24032.

Meeting was held between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over situation on June 14.

All-party meeting has been called by MHA to review the situation on June 15.

Tamil Nadu remains to be third worst affected state with 18881 active cases.

In last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 1,974 new cases and 38 deaths.