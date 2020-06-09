On Sunday (June 14) at 9 am elected officials and artists joined together to unveil a massive Black Lives Matter mural on a Brooklyn street.

New York City's first Black Lives Matter mural unveiled on Brooklyn street

New York City Council Member Robert Cornegy, Jr led the unveiling with a heart-melting song by Brooklyn artist, Marcelle Davies-Lashley.

According to local media, on Saturday afternoon almost two dozen Brooklyn-based artists started work on the mural inspired by similar art in Washington, D.C., and other U.S. cities.

The mural stretches several blocks of Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.