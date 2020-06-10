Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars

With empty car showrooms across the country, US dealerships and automakers are struggling to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

According to Business Insider, automakers such as Mercedes-Benz are questioning the need for big retail spaces.

Instead, they're shifting to virtual tours and contact-free test drive dropoffs and pickups.

About 60% of Infiniti retailers are bringing fully sanitized cars straight to customers' homes for test drives, too.

And Volvo is using tools such as virtual walkarounds and improving its websites for better user experience.

Still, the question remains: Given the Depression-era level of unemployment in the US, how will people have the money to buy cars at all?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

rustler93

JimmyRustler93 RT @jamiedlux: Fuck! I may not have a job too much longer if this keeps goin How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way… 5 hours ago

jamiedlux

Jamie Dlux 🛸💨 Fuck! I may not have a job too much longer if this keeps goin How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changin… https://t.co/LQOtE85B8E 6 hours ago

EconUS

The Economist "The respect accorded to science is fundamentally changing because of the pandemic", writes Jennifer Doudna in The… https://t.co/M4yLk0H5mj 1 week ago

gladys8005

Gladys Andía RT @TheEconomist: "The respect accorded to science is fundamentally changing because of the pandemic", writes Jennifer Doudna in The Econom… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vroom to Goes Public Following Success Amid Pandemic [Video]

Vroom to Goes Public Following Success Amid Pandemic

Vroom CEO, Paul Hennessy, talks taking company to the next level amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hennessy says the company's success amid the pandemic is what pushed them to go public.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:50Published
Pandemic brings deals and discounts on cars [Video]

Pandemic brings deals and discounts on cars

People looking to buy a new or used car can get some great deals because of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the ensuing economic slowdown. But the bargains won't last long.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:46Published
Bear Searches Shed for Snacks [Video]

Bear Searches Shed for Snacks

Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Juneau, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "In Juneau, Alaska bears are frequent. The best way to keep them away is to keep everything locked up. Well, we normally do just that,..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:04Published