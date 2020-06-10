How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars

With empty car showrooms across the country, US dealerships and automakers are struggling to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

According to Business Insider, automakers such as Mercedes-Benz are questioning the need for big retail spaces.

Instead, they're shifting to virtual tours and contact-free test drive dropoffs and pickups.

About 60% of Infiniti retailers are bringing fully sanitized cars straight to customers' homes for test drives, too.

And Volvo is using tools such as virtual walkarounds and improving its websites for better user experience.

Still, the question remains: Given the Depression-era level of unemployment in the US, how will people have the money to buy cars at all?