Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown

Real Madrid take on Eibar in their first match since returning following a three-month coronavirus hiatus.

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JUNE 14, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF BUSES CARRYING EIBAR SQUAD ARRIVING AT REAL MADRID TRAINING CAMP OF VALDEBEBAS, WHERE ALFREDO DI STEFANO STADIUM IS 2.

VARIOUS OF MEDIA GATHERED OUTSIDE VALDEBEBAS TRAINING GROUNDS 3.

VARIOUS OF POLICE GUARDING ENTRANCE 4.

CAR ENTERING VENUE 5.

POLICE / TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ALFREDO DI STEFANO STADIUM 6.

CARS PARKED OUTSIDE ALFREDO DI STEFANO STADIUM 7.

STADIUM LIGHTS 8.

PEOPLE WALKING PAST ENTRANCE OF ALFREDO DI STEFANO STADIUM 9.

REAL MADRID STRIKER, MARIANO DIAZ, ARRIVING IN HIS CAR TO VENUE 10.

FANS GATHERED OUTSIDE ENTRANCE OF ALFREDO DI STEFANO STADIUM 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID FAN FROM MOROCCO, ZAYID, SAYING: "We feel a bit sad because we are used to watching matches at the Bernabeu, but it's all good, because they are taking advantage of the coronavirus issue to fix the stadium faster this year." 12.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID FAN FROM COLOMBIA, FRANKLIN SERRANO, SAYING: "It's sad because this is what soccer is about, right?

The people, the passion and people getting excited.

The players also feel that excitement.

It's harder for them to play too, but they know all the Real Madrid fans support them from our hearts.

C'mon Madrid." 13.

VARIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION WORKS UNDERWAY AT SANTIAGO BERNABEU STADIUM 14.

PEOPLE WATCHING REAL MADRID MATCH AT A BAR 15.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID FAN ENRIQUE LOPEZ, SAYING : "The truth is, it is weird because the Bernabeu is all filled with construction projects and now you see the Di Stefano pitch where it seems like they put some fans but not really so it's a weird feeling.

Everything is very calm here.

I expected there to be more people but well, it's weird." 16.

VARIOUS OF PEOPLE WATCHING MATCH FROM A BAR STORY: Real Madrid returned to La Liga competition on Sunday (June 14) against Eibar at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

A few fans who had gathered outside the Di Stefano stadium said it's a shame not to be able to attend matches while outside the Santiago Bernabeu construction works were underway and some fans were watching Los Blancos match from nearby bars.

The match with Eibar will also be Real's first La Liga game at the 6,000 capacity Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where they have chosen to play their final home fixtures of the campaign in order to accelerate renovation works to the Santiago Bernabeu.

That decision was taken because the games were expected to be played behind closed doors and, while fans may now be able to return from June 29, manager Zinedine Zidane said the team would still complete the campaign in the tiny stadium at their training ground.