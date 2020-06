“All Black Lives Matter” was painted in rainbow colours along Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (June 13).

Drone footage of 'All Black Lives Matter' painted on Hollywood Boulevard

“All Black Lives Matter” was painted in rainbow colours along Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (June 13).

Impressive drone footage from Sunday morning shows the mural which commemorates the solidary between LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter.