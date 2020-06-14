Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up

Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program.

Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week should wear masks.

Health experts have consistently cautioned against large gatherings such as political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a concern.

Social distancing must be observed.

Face coverings in key places must be observed.

White House Senior Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Asked if he believed people attending Saturday’s Trump rally in Tulsa should wear masks, Kudlow said, “Well, OK, probably so.” Trump has not publicly appeared in a mask and has expressed disdain for those who do.