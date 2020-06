Atlanta PD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Confrontation Before Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting



CBS4's Nancy Chen shares the latest details in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:02 Published 29 minutes ago

Body Cam Footage Shows Moments Leading Up To Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks



One officer has been fired and another has been disciplined for their roles in the incident. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 29 minutes ago