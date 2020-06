Poor People’s Campaign Calls For Justice On Wheels Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 9 minutes ago Poor People’s Campaign Calls For Justice On Wheels The group started their protest in South Philly, traveled to Center City before ending in Upper Darby. 0

ANOTHER CALL TO ACTION ON WHEELS, EYEWITNESS NEWS AND CENTER CITY FOR THE POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN CARAVAN, ACTIVISTS TOOK TO THEIR CARS AND BIKES TO CALL FOR JUSTICE. THE GROUP SAYS THEY'RE SPEAKING OUT AGAINST SYSTEMIC INJUSTICES. WE'RE COMING TOGETHER ACROSS DIVIDES TO SAY, YOU KNOW, THAT WE WANT A DIFFERENT KIND OF WORLD THAT WE DON'T WANT THE WORLD THAT WE HAVE. WE NEED MORE WHERE THERE IS NOT POVERTY AT THE LEVEL WE SEE. WE'RE HERE TODAY BECAUSE CHILDREN ARE BEING TAKEN FROM THEIR MOTHERS AND FAMILIES, CAREGIVERS BECAUSE OF POVERTY, RACISM AND OTHER KIND OF DISCRIMINATIONS. LACK OF HOUSING, THINGS OF THAT ARE THE SOME. AND THAT'S NOT RIGHT.











