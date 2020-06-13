Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:05s - Published 1 hour ago Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks Atlanta authorities have released bodycam footage showing the confrontation that led up to Friday’s police shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this mx dane says BLM, ACAB 👄💨⚧💨 RT @greg_doucette: More on 4️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ in Atlanta GA re the killing of Rayshard Brooks: both officers' bodycam footage has been released You… 19 seconds ago LAW RT @DavidJHarrisJr: Everything changes as the full bodycam footage of Brooks' arrest is released. https://t.co/K49GK88FJx 24 seconds ago No Logic RT @ByronYork: Atlanta police quickly release bodycam video in Rayshard Brooks case. Minneapolis police still have not released bodycam vid… 46 seconds ago Carolina RT @USATODAY: Atlanta police released bodycam footage from the moments before Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by authorities during a stru… 1 minute ago