Annual Pause For Pledge Event Held In Essex For Flag Day
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Marylanders came out Sunday to celebrate Flag Day at the annual Pause for the Pledge event in Essex.

Tweets about this

MBadger78

Sugar Cookies Connoisseur✝️🇺🇸🇵🇱 RT @BDebodine: It's #NationalPauseForThePledgeDay Since 1982 The American Flag Foundation has sponsored Pause For The Pledge Day. An annual… 2 hours ago

BDebodine

Support Bubbleboy It's #NationalPauseForThePledgeDay Since 1982 The American Flag Foundation has sponsored Pause For The Pledge Day.… https://t.co/YwuE0yoToO 9 hours ago