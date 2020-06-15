Global  

Shasta County rolls out coronavirus alert level system
Shasta County rolled out an alert system that lets people know the county’s coronavirus status.

New tonight and in shasta county.

A new alert system will let you know the county's coronavirus status.

Action news now reporter, karen alvarez, shows us how it works.

Reporter live: shasta county's coronavirus alert system monitors 7 indicators in three categories to provide an overall alert level.

Vo: the system gives coronavirus risk alert levels from 1 to 4.

It measures disease status, the impact of the healthcare system, and how effective community efforts have been in controlling the virus as well as other coronavirus statistics.

People i spoke to say this is a helpful and necessary tool--- 14 seconds: sot(cindy maihler, lives in redding): i think the tool is going to be helpful especially for like th eelderly and people want to know what risk lvevels were at, i think it's very important.

Sot(geoffrey white, lives in redding): i'm all for it, if it'll be helpful with the citizens.

We need to stay with the up andn up with what's going on with the virus.

Vo: right now---the county has an overall alert level of "2"--- that means the county is considered "moderate risk" with moderate number of cases--- reporter live: level 2 advises people to continue limiting their exposure--- reporting in redding, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

