Real return with convincing win over Eibar

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "I'm not sure what needs to be done.

All I know is that, like you said, it's completely different than what we knew before (the coronavirus).

We have to adapt.

And yes, we started the match really strong, but we had some difficulties in the second half, I'm not sure if it was a fitness issue.

I don't think so because we were well prepared, but it's a little bit of everything.

We weren't on in the second half, but I'm happy with the first because it was really good and very convincing, and I liked the first half.

It's an important win and three extremely important points.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "No, at the end of the day we know what the situation is.

It's a bit strange, but it is for everyone, not just us.

And all the players are champs, so they know how to adapt to the situation.

This is going to continue like this through the end of the season.

So, we have to get it in our heads that this is how it's going to be until the end of the season and we have to give it our all without having the crowds or even with having the fans outside the stadium which can also give you strength.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "The truth is, we can't do anything.

The calendar is set.

We know it and that's why we have a bench.

And I always say the same thing, because we're going to need everyone.

And what happened today, for example with (Daniel) Carvajal, Sergio (Ramos), and Marcelo (being substituted or seen icing bodies), I think it's normal.

After such a long time for something like that (pain) to happen to a player is normal.

The good thing is we have five substitutions (per game) and that's what we did today.

And now we just have to rest up and focus on the next game which is Thursday (June 18) at 10 p.m.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) EIBAR COACH, JOSE LUIS MENDILIBAR, SAYING: "Yes, that's true.

Like you said, we don't know how we're doing (physically).

This lack of fitness that we (any team) could have at some point, well, the talented squads and players will be affected less.

And in that line, if they take advantage of moments when they're fit, given all the quality they have they can score on you out of the blue.

And so maybe its an advantage for them right now.

Hopefully the rest of us get into shape quickly so we can at least play on their level and defend well and to make them defend their territory too.

And with that we can compete a bit.

Today we saw a squad like (Real) Madrid win easily without having to play well.

STILL PHOTO OF KROOS CELEBRATING GOAL WITH TEAM MATES STORY: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday (June 14) in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the fourth minute while captain Sergio Ramos struck on the half-hour mark before Marcelo netted in the 37th.

Real did ease off after the interval and Eibar forward Sergi Enrich struck the woodwork before Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back for the visiting side on the hour mark.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane used all five of his substitutions as his players continued to tire.

The win kept Real on La Liga leaders Barcelona's heels with 59 points after 28 games.

They are two points behind Barca after the Catalans beat Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday (June 13).

With Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium being revamped, Zidane's men re-started the campaign at the 6,000-capacity Di Stefano stadium where their reserve side play.

Real are usually greeted by a throng of supporters when their bus arrives at the Bernabeu but they faced a far more relaxing journey on Sunday as they walked 300 metres from their residency at the training ground to the stadium.

Germany midfielder Kroos put his side at ease with a powerful first-time shot which fizzed into the far top corner while Ramos struck the second by knocking a pass from Eden Hazard into the net to complete a sweeping counter attack.

Brazilian left back Marcelo then further stretched the scoreline with a lethal finish into the bottom corner and celebrated by kneeling and raising his right fist, an apparent tribute to the Black Lives Matter campaign taking place around the world.

