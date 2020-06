LAST NIGHT UNFORTUNATELYBECOME MORE COMMON THIS TIMEOF YEAR.E-M-Ts WE SPOKE WITH EARLIERTODAY SAYS IT TAKES UNDER ANHOUR FOR CARS TO GET UP TO119 DEGREES ON A 90 DEGREEDAY.

AND IT TAKES ABOUT 20MINUTES FOR CHILDREN UNDERTHE AGE OF 6 AND SENIORSABOVE THE AGE OF 65 TO PASSOUT FROM OVERHEATING.

THEIRADVICE AS WE HEAD INTOSUMMER IS TO NEVER GET OUTOF THE CAR WITHOUT CHECKINGTHE BACK SEAT.SOT <18:22:47- 18:22:57