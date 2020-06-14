Global  

Protests Continue In Atlanta Following Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Protests Continue In Atlanta Following Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Protests Continue In Atlanta Following Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

One police officer has been fired and another has been disciplined for their roles in the incident.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Atlanta police shooting autopsy: Rayshard Brooks suffered 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday...
FOXNews.com - Published

Atlanta police release bodycam video leading up to death of Rayshard Brooks

The Atlanta Police Department has released officer bodycam and dashcam video of the events leading up...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.com


Rayshard Brooks Video Shows Events Leading to Fatal Shooting By Atlanta Police Officers

Rayshard Brooks Video Shows Events Leading to Fatal Shooting By Atlanta Police Officers Another black American was killed by police officers leading to more protests in Atlanta. A Rayshard...
HNGN - Published



Footage of Rayshard Brooks shooting released [Video]

Footage of Rayshard Brooks shooting released

Footage has been released of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, whose death sparked protests in Atlanta over the weekend. Mr Brooks was fatally shot after a scuffle with police in which he took..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta authorities have released bodycam footage showing the confrontation that led up to Friday’s police shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist [Video]

Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist

Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published