Protests Continue In Atlanta Following Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks
One police officer has been fired and another has been disciplined for their roles in the incident.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
jackie Early Sunday, Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired following the fatal shooting… https://t.co/N0W0181PWt 2 hours ago
