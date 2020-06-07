Peaceful protests continued in and around Milwaukee on Sunday
28 minutes ago
Tony Atkins caught up with some new young new voices taking the lead in Sunday's march throughout Downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, AND HADWORLD, THIS IS TMJ4 NEWS AT TEN.Tom: DAY 17 OF PEACEFUL PROTESTIN AND AROUND MILWAUKEE TONIGHT.OUR TONY ATKINS IS LIVE DOWNTOWNRIGHT NOW WHERE HE FOUND NEWVOICES TAKING A LEAD IN TODAY'SMARCH.
