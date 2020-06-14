Global  

Atlanta Unrest Grows After Black Man Killed By Police
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Atlanta Unrest Grows After Black Man Killed By Police

Protesters are back at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta Sunday night, where a man was shot and killed by a police officer, reports Nancy Chen (2:03).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 14, 2020

0
Related news from verified sources

Atlanta Protests Grow After Black Man Is Killed By Police At Wendy's

Atlanta Protests Grow After Black Man Is Killed By Police At Wendy's
Newsy - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.Deutsche WelleMENAFN.comAl JazeeraHinduWorldNews


Protesters set fire to Wendy's in Atlanta where black man was slain by police

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and set fire to a Wendy's restaurant...
Reuters - Published

Live Updates: Police Shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

After another black man is shot and killed by police officers, Atlanta erupts in outrage, and...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX




Related videos from verified sources

Family Attorney Says Chilling New George Floyd Video Is 'Beyond Disturbing' [Video]

Family Attorney Says Chilling New George Floyd Video Is 'Beyond Disturbing'

A harrowing new video shows George Floyd's final moments from a different, and chilling, perspective. According to Newser, it's that of onlookers urging police to let Floyd breathe as Officer Tou Thao..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta authorities have released bodycam footage showing the confrontation that led up to Friday’s police shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist [Video]

Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist

Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published