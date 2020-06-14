Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/14)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:52s - Published
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/14)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: Another warm and sunny day will start the week! Get the full forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/EzCVqgzzUI 16 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: We may see some late showers tomorrow night but we are going to have another warm, comfortable day on Sun… https://t.co/30G0sZ7xov 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: Here comes the heat! Rising temperatures are on the way this week. Will we hit 90 degrees this week? Find… https://t.co/QIhkumxrZ0 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/15) [Video]

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/15)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:51Published
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/15) [Video]

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/15)

Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:22Published
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/14) [Video]

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/14)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:43Published