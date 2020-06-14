KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/14)



Tweets about this KDKA #WEATHER: Another warm and sunny day will start the week! Get the full forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/EzCVqgzzUI 16 hours ago KDKA #WEATHER: We may see some late showers tomorrow night but we are going to have another warm, comfortable day on Sun… https://t.co/30G0sZ7xov 2 days ago KDKA #WEATHER: Here comes the heat! Rising temperatures are on the way this week. Will we hit 90 degrees this week? Find… https://t.co/QIhkumxrZ0 1 week ago