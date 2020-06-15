Luke List wins Korn Ferry Challenge

Didn't have enough fedex cup points to get an invite to colonial.

However, list proving he's good enough to be on the big tour with an impressive week at tpc sawgrass.

List played well at sawgrass during the players championship -- today he continued that momentum.

The baylor alum started the day with three birdies through the first four.

Then he rolled in that birdie on the par 4 12th to get to 12 under.

=== list pulling away from the crowd all day -- giving him a two putt chance to win.

Easy.

List wins his first professional tournament since 2012's south georgia classic win.

He's still looking for that elusive first pga tour win.

Today's win gets list on the list to play the rbc heritage in hilton head next week.

Will it be for that tartan jacket?

Watch news 12 next weekend to find out.

Coverage from hilton head begins at 3.

Luke list: "it's been a while since i've won, and it's obviously been a couple months since we've had competitive golf.

So it feels great, first of all, to get back playing competively and then obviously to win in this first week.

Really excited.

I've put in some hard work the past six weeks."

