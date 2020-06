Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E09 Sing, Sing, Sing

Penny Dreadful City of Angels 1x09 "Sing, Sing, Sing" Season 1 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - next on season 1 episode 9 - In danger, Tiago and Lewis must make bold decisions.

With Townsend at the end of his rope, he’s forced to turn to a last resort.

Spurred by Elsa, Peter decides to take Tom, Trevor and Frank to the movies.

Lewis oversees the prison transfer of Diego Lopez as Tiago and Molly go dancing at the Crimson Cat, where they confront the rest of the Vega family.