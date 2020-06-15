Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home

Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before.

Police in the southern Chinese city of Foshan said in a statement that they had received a report on Sunday evening that a private home had been broken into and that its residents' lives were under threat.

They eventually rescued a person surnamed He and arrested five suspects at around 5 a.m.

Local time on Monday morning (2100 GMT), the statement said, adding no one was injured.

A Foshan policeman told reporters that the person was Mr. He Xiangjian.