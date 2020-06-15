Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home
Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home

Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home

Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before.

Police in the southern Chinese city of Foshan said in a statement that they had received a report on Sunday evening that a private home had been broken into and that its residents' lives were under threat.

They eventually rescued a person surnamed He and arrested five suspects at around 5 a.m.

Local time on Monday morning (2100 GMT), the statement said, adding no one was injured.

A Foshan policeman told reporters that the person was Mr. He Xiangjian.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Reports: Chinese billionaire held hostage, rescued by police

BEIJING (AP) — The billionaire founder of the world’s biggest appliance manufacturer, Midea...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this

digs010

Buddha RT @BoycottHegemony: The Chinese billionaire founder of Midea Group, one of the world’s largest home appliance makers, has been rescued fro… 39 minutes ago

BoycottHegemony

Boycott China Hegemony The Chinese billionaire founder of Midea Group, one of the world’s largest home appliance makers, has been rescued… https://t.co/IT1tMIMAeJ 3 hours ago

IrisOuyang_SCMP

Iris Ouyang The Chinese billionaire founder of #Midea, one of the world’s largest #homeappliance makers, has been rescued from… https://t.co/tFC6EBCY4X 4 hours ago

Newscolony_com

📰 📰NewsColony.com 📰 Midea’s billionaire founder rescued from kidnappers https://t.co/1lpJ8leklG 6 hours ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Midea’s billionaire founder rescued from kidnappers https://t.co/VoOPb6ETeJ https://t.co/3rjFSaoQUD 6 hours ago