Vigil to be held for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in Boise

MADELINE WHITE.THE SEARCH FORTWO MISSING IDAHOCHILDREN... CAME TOA TRAGIC ENDINGSATURDAY WHENOFFICIALSCONFIRMED THEHUMAN REMAINSFOUND ON CHADDAYBELL'SPROPERTY...BELONG TOSIBLINGS J-J VALLOWAND TYLEE RYAN.NOW -- COMMUNITIESACROSS THE GEMSTATE -- ARE COMINGTOGETHER TO PAYTHEIR RESPECTS --INCLUDING RIGHTHERE IN BOISE.THAT'S WHERE WEFIND IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER STEVEDENT TONIGHT --WITHMORE FROM THEVIGIL."IM HERE AT ACANDELIGHT VIGILFOR J-J AND TYLEE --AND IT'S CLEAR THATTHE HEARTBREAKSUFFERED... BY THETRAGIC OUTCOME OFTHIS CASE -- IS BEINGFELT FAR AND WIDE.AROUND ONEHUNDRED PEOPLESHOWED UP TO PAYTHEIR RESPECTS TOTHE VALLOWCHILDREN AND SHOWTHEIR SUPPORT FORTHE KIDSGRANDPARENTS.ORGANIZERS IN THEBOISE COMMUNITYWHO DIDN'T EVENKNOW EACH CAMETOGETHER TO PUTTHIS VIGIL TOGETHERAND ALTHOUGH THEYTELL US THEYFEARED THE WORSTBECAUSE THECHILDREN WEREMISSING FOR SOMMANY MONTHS THEYNEVER SUSPECTEDTHIS KIND OFTRAGEDY WOULDHAPPEN IN IDAHO.EVEN THOUGH WEALREADY KIND OFKNEW THE OUTCOMEIT IS VERY SAD IT ISCRAZY TO SEE WHATHAS ACTUALLYHAPPENED ANDWHAT HAS CAME OUTOF THIS IT'S JUST SODEVASTATINGESPECIALLY FOR THEFAMILY I'VE BEEN INCONTACT WITH THEFAMILY AND THEYARE VERYHEARTBROKEN.ORGANIZERS OF THEVIGIL LIVE STREAMEDTHE EVENT TO THEVALLOW'SGRANDPARENTS...THEY ALSO READ ASTATEMENT FROMTHE GRANDPARENTSAND CONDUCTED APRAYER ON THEIRBEHALF."THIS IS A STORYWE'VE BEENFOLLOWING FOR YOUFOR THE LASTSEVERAL MONTHS --AND WILL CONTINUETO -- AS THE FIGHTFOR JUSTICE FOR J-JAND TYLEECONTINUES.IN BOISE.

STEVEDENT.

IDAHO NEWS6."MULTIPLE VIGILS --HELD IN REXBURGYESTERDAY AS WELL-- THE COMMUNITYWHERE J-J ANDTYLEE LIVED.DOZENS OFIDAHOANSTRAVELINGAS FAR ASPOCATELLO ANDIDAHO FALLS... TOCONVENE OUTSIDETHE MADISONCOUNTYCOURTHOUSE -- TOHONOR J-J ANDTYLEE'S LIVES... THATWERE CUT SHORT."I THINK IT DOESN'TMATTER LIKE WHEREYOU LIVE BUT I THINKA COMMUNITY CANSTILL COMETOGETHER AND HELPEACH OTHER ANDSUPPORT EACHOTHER ANDLOVE EACH OTHER.BECAUSE EVENTHOUGH WE LIVEDSO CLOSE TO THEHOUSE WE HAD NOIDEA WHAT WASGOINGON AND SO WE FELTTHAT THERE ARESTILL WAYS WE CANBE SUPPORTIVE TOOTHER PEOPLE ANDAND TO LET THEFAMILY KNOW THATWE'RE HERE AND WE