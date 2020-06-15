Global Wind Day: The greener future with wind energy explained in a minute| Oneindia News
How do you harness the wind to power up homes and industries and what is the future of wind energy in India?
We explain all this in one minute.
#GlobalWindDay #WindEnergy #GreenPower
