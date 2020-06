Commuters anguished as fuel prices continue to rise in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices shot up in the national capital for the ninth consecutive day on June 15.

The price revised as petrol Rs 76.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.48) and diesel is Rs 74.62/litre ((increase by Rs 0.59) respectively.

The increase in fuel prices left the commuters in anguished during the pandemic time as most of the people are struggling to sustain their livelihoods.