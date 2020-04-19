Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway

Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway

Fire crews are battling a brush fire along State Route 87 near Bush Highway near Fort McDowell.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

MariaMCasey

Maria Casey 🇪🇺🇮🇪🇬🇧🔥🌎🔥 🌏🔥🌏🔥 RT @Kelisia: Evacuations issued for 37,900 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway https://t.co/3VAsstHKKi 1 day ago

Kelisia

Keli 🌊🌊🌊 Evacuations issued for 37,900 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway https://t.co/3VAsstHKKi 1 day ago

apocalyptic_nig

apocalyptic_nights Evacuations set for 37,900 acre 'Bush Fire' along SR-87 - https://t.co/FuOxPRw7s3 2 days ago

AlltheaboveInc

Monche MAP: Evacuations set for 37,900 acre bush Fire' along SR-87 https://t.co/iqyBhxf1Mx 2 days ago

Ottermania

Terry Karkos Evacuations recommended for 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway https://t.co/uMRBiYFMlJ 2 days ago

KrunoCrazy

Kruno Crazy RT @giannasgems: Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Hi... https://t.co/gOfE2Oi6u7 via @YouTube 2 days ago

giannasgems

giannagems Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Hi... https://t.co/gOfE2Oi6u7 via @YouTube 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bush Fire sparked off Beeline highway [Video]

Bush Fire sparked off Beeline highway

Fire crews are battling a human-caused brush fire that sparked Saturday along State Route 87 near Bush Highway, in the Fort McDowell area.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:15Published
Fire crews battle 'Oak fire' near State Route 87, south of Payson [Video]

Fire crews battle 'Oak fire' near State Route 87, south of Payson

Officials say the 5.5-acre "Oak Fire" ignited around noon near State Highway 87, south of State Highway 188.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:29Published
Evacuations Ordered In Grand Prairie After Natural Gas Fire [Video]

Evacuations Ordered In Grand Prairie After Natural Gas Fire

Businesses and local residents were evacuated Saturday afternoon after a gas leak fire in Grand Prairie.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published