Brazil protests show political split amid virus

People marched both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday (June 14) as the number of COVID -19 cases increased 17,000 from a day before.

Protesters hit the streets in Brazil on Sunday both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro.

In Sao Paulo, people marched against his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic -- and in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"...Here we have a virus that's much more dangerous, which is the virus of the possible return of the dictatorship, a virus of fascism." While in the capital Brasilia, supporters of Bolsanaro blamed outside forces.

"Our president isn't able to govern because a globalist, Chinese government agenda is being imposed on our nation.

Yes, the virus exists, but it's not killing like they are saying it is." Brazilian Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said in a financial blog that he will resign from the government in July or August.

Two health ministers and a justice minister have already stepped down amid COVID-19.

Brazil has the world's second largest death toll, with 17,110 new cases reported from Saturday (June 13) into Sunday (June 14).

"I don't think Brazil is prepared to face a pandemic of this sort.

Not in the part of educating people to face this and being cautious, and not in the economic part." Despite the rising death toll, authorities have moved to ease quarantine restrictions and reopen businesses.

Bolsanaro threated to leave the World Health Organization, after it warned against lifting lockdowns.

He's called the virus 'a little flu' - and encouraged people to break into hospitals to film and check if intensive care beds are full.