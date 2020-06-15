BLM supporter carries rival protester to safety

DjANOID RT @DaveVescio: LATEST NEWS: Black Lives Matter supporter carries white 'far-right' protester to safety in London after he was beaten up in… 3 hours ago

José Luis Ruiz RT @DrThomasPaul: #BlackLivesMatter supporter carries 'far-right' protester to safety in London after he was beaten up in violent clashes b… 14 hours ago