BLM supporter carries rival protester to safety
Patrick Hutchinson draped the protester over his shoulder after he was allegedly attacked near Waterloo station.
DjANOID RT @DaveVescio: LATEST NEWS: Black Lives Matter supporter carries white 'far-right' protester to safety in London after he was beaten up in… 3 hours ago
_______Terra RT @_______Terra: @ShaunKev1n Sigh.. #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX
#ISLAM IS THE REAL EVENTUAL #ENEMY
'Black Lives Matter… 13 hours ago
_______Terra @ShaunKev1n Sigh.. #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX #PAX
#ISLAM IS THE REAL EVENTUAL #ENEMY
'Black Lives M… https://t.co/JBN5bJmUAn 13 hours ago
José Luis Ruiz RT @DrThomasPaul: #BlackLivesMatter supporter carries 'far-right' protester to safety in London after he was beaten up in violent clashes b… 14 hours ago
Robert Gall Black Lives Matter supporter carries white 'far-right' protester to safety after he was beaten up in violent clashe… https://t.co/NrUELc3Sgo 15 hours ago