Artist pays tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with sand art

An artist in east India paid tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a sand art animation.

The 34-year-old was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai and police believe he took his own life.

Artist Padmasree Sudadarshan Patnaik created this sand art tribute at is home in Puri, east India.