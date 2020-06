The largest wholesale food market in Beijing has been shut down and the neighbourhood put in lockdown after six new coronavirus cases emerged.

Beijing shuts down market and neighbourhood after new coronavirus cases emerge

The video, provided by local media with permission on June 13, shows the armed police patrolling around the Beijing Xinfadi Wholesale Food Market.

According to reports, 11 residential communities near the market have been put in lockdown again.