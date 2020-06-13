Global  

UK marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s - Published
UK commemorates the 2017 blaze in a public housing block that turned into the worst domestic blaze since World War II.

London building lights up green to mark third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire [Video]

London building lights up green to mark third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

A building in East London's Canary Wharf was lit up green as a mark of respect for the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Disaster yesterday (June 14).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire [Video]

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire

Churches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Bereaved family member shares his thoughts on third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire [Video]

Bereaved family member shares his thoughts on third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

A bereaved family member shares his thoughts as the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire is marked. The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published