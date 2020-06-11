Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Matt Bellamy is a father of two, Taylor Swift calls for removal of controversial statues in Tennessee, and Spike Lee s
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trending: Matt Bellamy is a father of two, Taylor Swift calls for removal of controversial statues in Tennessee, and Spike Lee s
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Supports Removal Of Confederate Statues

"You can’t change history, but you can change this..." *Taylor Swift* has shared a statement...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Taylor Swift Calls On Tennessee to Remove Statues Symbolizing "Hideous Patterns of Racism"

Taylor Swift called on Tennessee politicians to take down statues that she said symbolize "hideous...
E! Online - Published

Taylor Swift Can’t Stand ‘Racist Historical’ Monuments in Tennessee: ‘Villains Don’t Deserve Statues’

Taylor Swift sounded off in a Twitter thread today (June 12) about the state of two specific...
Billboard.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News [Video]

A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News

A&E has canceled reality show 'Live PD,' Spike Lee is cautioning against using the phrase “Defund the Police' and a new PSA featuring Hollywood stars are pledging to take responsibility for how..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:17Published
Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives [Video]

Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives. Hear which yearbook-style awards he would give current NFL players.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:46Published
Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News [Video]

Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News

"We've got to be careful what we say because one or two wrong words, they'll twist that thing around and the narratives change," the filmmaker warned.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published