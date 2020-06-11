|
|
|
|
Trending: Matt Bellamy is a father of two, Taylor Swift calls for removal of controversial statues in Tennessee, and Spike Lee s
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
|
Related news from verified sources
|
"You can’t change history, but you can change this..."
*Taylor Swift* has shared a statement...
Clash - Published
Also reported by •Mediaite
|
Taylor Swift called on Tennessee politicians to take down statues that she said symbolize "hideous...
E! Online - Published
|
Taylor Swift sounded off in a Twitter thread today (June 12) about the state of two specific...
Billboard.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|