Long queues as non-essential shops reopen across England

Long queues form as non-essential shops reopen across England following the easing of lockdown measures.

Thousands of non-essential shops across England are reopening their doors to customers for the first time in almost three months in the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Zoos and safari parks are also welcoming back visitors, places of worship can open for private prayer while some secondary school pupils will begin returning to their classrooms. At the same time passengers on public transport will be required to wear face coverings as the pace of activity begins to pick up.