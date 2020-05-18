Truck transporting liquified gas explodes, killing 20 in China

A truck transporting liquified gas exploded, killing 20 and injuring 189 in eastern China.

In the terrifying video, shot in the city of Wenling in Zhejiang Province on June 13, an item flew out of the truck after it exploded on the G15 Shenyang–Haikou Expressway.

In another clip, massive flames and smoke rose into the sky, following the explosion.

According to reports, the truck was transporting the liquified gas from Ningbo city to Wenzhou city and had an explosion after it drove onto China National Highway 104.

After it had a collision with a factory, it exploded again and the gas tank loaded on it flew out hitting a four-storey residential building.

More than 300 nearby residents were evacuated after the incident.

According to reports, at least 20 people were killed and 189 were injured.

The video was provided by local media with permission.