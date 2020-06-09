In Minneapolis on Sunday (June 14), members of the community came together to hold a vigil for back transgender people killed by police.

Candlelight vigil in Minneapolis for black transgender people killed by police

In Minneapolis on Sunday (June 14), members of the community came together to hold a vigil for back transgender people killed by police.

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag performers who focus on activism, showed support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The filmer said, "Black trans women are disproportionately murdered and brutalised at the hands of both the community and the police.

It was a somber and meaningful occasion to honour those no longer with us and the pain and trauma the black trans community carries."