Suspect Wanted In Case Of Missing Amari Arrested In Maryland Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 weeks ago Suspect Wanted In Case Of Missing Amari Arrested In Maryland 20-year old Connor Henry is facing charges including criminal homicide, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Suspect In Amari Wise Disappearance In Custody



Connor Henry is wanted for the disapperance of Amari Wise, he was arrested in Maryland. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago