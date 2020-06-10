Global  

Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Even as they were out for a walk along Copacabana beach, residents of Rio de Janeiro said they were worried about the coronavirus pandemic and their country's efforts to deal with it.

As the sun rose over the "marvellous city," groups of people were out in public, which contrasted with the country's continued rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

On Friday (June 12), the South American giant overtook Britain to become the country with the second highest number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

And, by Sunday (June 14) Brazil had registered 867,624 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases since Saturday (June 13) according to the Health Ministry.

On Sunday, the total COVID-19 death toll rose to 43,332, with 612 new deaths from a day before.



