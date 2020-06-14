Global  

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder.

Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors.

'Baseless social media trolling affects not just me but even my family', says actor Divyanka Tripathi.

Senior psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty added that 'the middle ground has vanished in the modern world and people have to ensure that they do not let trolling affect their perception of themselves'.

