Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aaron Carter engaged
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Aaron Carter engaged
Aaron Carter is engaged to his girlfriend Melanie Martin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Aaron Carter's girlfriend Melanie Martin suffers miscarriage [Video]

Aaron Carter's girlfriend Melanie Martin suffers miscarriage

Aaron Carter has revealed his ex-fiancee Melanie Martin has miscarried their child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published
Greg Jennings couldn't see Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers for the Patriots [Video]

Greg Jennings couldn't see Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers for the Patriots

Fox Bet predicts that the New England Patriots are the most likely team to land Aaron Rodgers in 2021 if he leaves the Green Bay Packers. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Greg Jennings: Aaron Rodgers will welcome Jordan Love with open arms [Video]

Greg Jennings: Aaron Rodgers will welcome Jordan Love with open arms

Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk his former team, the Green Bay Packers, who have been a subject of conversation since their decision to draft Jordan Love as a back up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published