Truck ends up in Groton Pond Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:17s - Published 43 minutes ago A truck with a boat attached was pulled from a pond in Groton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOUND.BREAKING OVERNIGHT, POLICE HAVEA TOUGH TASK AFTER A TRUCK WITHA BOAT ATTACHED ENDED UPSUBMERGED IN MARTIN’S POND.







Tweets about this