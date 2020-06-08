A group of local artists painted a huge Black Lives Matter mural all the way down Pine Street in Seattle.

Local artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on street in Seattle

A group of local artists painted a huge Black Lives Matter mural all the way down Pine Street in Seattle.

Footage shows the colourful mural up close, with each letter showing a different design from different artists.

The art is along the street close to the police precinct that has been left empty as demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd.

Some are now calling the area the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

The clip was filmed on June 11.