'Unexpected' Structures Discovered Near Earth's Core Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published 28 minutes ago 'Unexpected' Structures Discovered Near Earth's Core Seismic echoes have revealed structures at Earth’s core-mantle boundary, but researchers aren't entirely sure what the widespread structures are made of. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Scientists detect unexpected widespread structures near Earth's core A new study has produced the first analysis of seismic echoes from hundreds of earthquakes at once,...

Science Daily - Published 4 days ago







