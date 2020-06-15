Global  

No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh
date 2020-06-15
No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh

No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 said that India has unbreakable bond with Nepal and no power of the world can break this relationship.

He emphasized that any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can't be broken.

"Some misconception has risen in Nepal regarding this road.

But I would like to say that as far as Nepal is concerned, we not only have social, geographical, historical or cultural relations with them but also a devotional relation.

India can never forget this," said Singh.

"Any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can't be broken.

The relation between India and Nepal is not an ordinary one but that of 'roti' and 'beti'" said the Defence Minister.

"If any misconception has risen among people of Nepal due to construction of road from Lipulekh to Dharchula then we'll find a solution by sitting together and having a dialogue.

But I can confidently say that there can never be bitterness among Indians towards Nepal," added Singh.

